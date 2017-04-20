Suzuki debuts Ignis SUV in Indonesia ...

Suzuki debuts Ignis SUV in Indonesia in first Southeast Asia launch

15 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. is unveiling the Ignis urban sport utility vehicle in Indonesia, in its inaugural launch of the model in Southeast Asia, as it seeks to regain market share once held by the popular Splash. Suzuki's local sales arm, PT.

Chicago, IL

