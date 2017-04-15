Students spotted climbing to roof of 5-storey carpark in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Ang Mo Kio Town Council is "exploring preventive measures" after students were seen climbing to the roof of a multistorey carpark in Hougang. A resident had taken a video of five students at the top of the five-storey-high carpark at Block 971A, Hougang Street 91, a Lianhe Wanbao report said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.