Students spotted climbing to roof of 5-storey carpark in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Ang Mo Kio Town Council is "exploring preventive measures" after students were seen climbing to the roof of a multistorey carpark in Hougang. A resident had taken a video of five students at the top of the five-storey-high carpark at Block 971A, Hougang Street 91, a Lianhe Wanbao report said on Thursday.

