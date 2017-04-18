Student killed in goal post accident was singer Sarah Aqilah's brother
SINGAPORE: The 12-year-old Geylang Methodist Secondary School student who died after a goal post fell on him on Monday was the younger brother of local singer Sarah Aqilah. Sarah, who was crowned the winner of Mediacorp's Suria reality singing competition Anugerah in 2009, told Channel NewsAsia that death of her brother, Muhammad Hambali Sumathi is a great loss to her and her family.
