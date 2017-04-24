SIU-Carbondale graduate student wins Fulbright scholarship

Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate student Justin D'Agostino is the recipient of a J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship award to study the origins of language flexibility by investigating how globalization impacts primate vocalizations. A doctoral anthropology student, D'Agostino will spend a minimum of 10 months in Indonesia, flying into Jakarta in September to do field work in Sikundur and Batang Toru on the island of Sumatra.

