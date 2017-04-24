Singaporean researchers invent way to...

Singaporean researchers invent way to - teleport' drinks

Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

While the act of physical teleportation remains in the realms of sci-fi, National University of Singapore researchers have now developed a way to transmit a drink over the Internet - or at least replicate the taste of a particular drink from anywhere, at any moment on the planet. The project, led by Dr Nimesha Ranasinghe, was presented to the public last month at a conference in Yokohoma, Japan.

Chicago, IL

