Singaporean researchers invent way to - teleport' drinks

While the act of physical teleportation remains in the realms of sci-fi, National University of Singapore researchers have now developed a way to transmit a drink over the Internet - or at least replicate the taste of a particular drink from anywhere, at any moment on the planet. The project, led by Dr Nimesha Ranasinghe, was presented to the public last month at a conference in Yokohoma, Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.