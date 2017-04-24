Singaporean researchers invent way to - teleport' drinks
While the act of physical teleportation remains in the realms of sci-fi, National University of Singapore researchers have now developed a way to transmit a drink over the Internet - or at least replicate the taste of a particular drink from anywhere, at any moment on the planet. The project, led by Dr Nimesha Ranasinghe, was presented to the public last month at a conference in Yokohoma, Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|22 hr
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 21
|Newt G s Next Wife
|5
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC