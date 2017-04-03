Singapore to make fight against drugs...

Singapore to make fight against drugs a 'national priority': Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore will maintain a tough stance and step up efforts in its fight against drugs, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, capping off a marathon session of Parliament that ended close to 10pm on Tuesday . It will also review its strategy for new challenges and make it targeted, he stated in a speech that lasted over an hour.

Chicago, IL

