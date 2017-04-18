Singapore doctor offers to waive surgery costs for injured Indonesian graft investigator
This handout picture taken on Apr 11, 2017 and released by the Indonesian police shows Novel Baswedan, a prominent Indonesian corruption investigator, as he gets treatment at a Jakarta hospital. JAKARTA: A doctor in Singapore has offered to waive the surgery costs for prominent Indonesian corruption investigator Novel Baswedan, who is currently seeking medical treatment there after acid was thrown on his face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC