Singapore doctor offers to waive surgery costs for injured Indonesian graft investigator

13 hrs ago

This handout picture taken on Apr 11, 2017 and released by the Indonesian police shows Novel Baswedan, a prominent Indonesian corruption investigator, as he gets treatment at a Jakarta hospital. JAKARTA: A doctor in Singapore has offered to waive the surgery costs for prominent Indonesian corruption investigator Novel Baswedan, who is currently seeking medical treatment there after acid was thrown on his face.

Chicago, IL

