Search operation halted, hundreds eva...

Search operation halted, hundreds evacuated as follow-up landslide occurs in W. Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A landslide happened again on Sunday at the location where rescuers were searching for dozens of victims of an earlier landlside that took place on April 1 in western Indonesia, forcing authorities to halt the search operation and evacuate hundreds, a disaster agency official said. Four bodies have been discovered so far and 25 others remain missing in Banaran village of Ponorogo district in East Java province, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... 7 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 12
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Fri JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC