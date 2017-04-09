Search operation halted, hundreds evacuated as follow-up landslide occurs in W. Indonesia

A landslide happened again on Sunday at the location where rescuers were searching for dozens of victims of an earlier landlside that took place on April 1 in western Indonesia, forcing authorities to halt the search operation and evacuate hundreds, a disaster agency official said. Four bodies have been discovered so far and 25 others remain missing in Banaran village of Ponorogo district in East Java province, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster agency.

