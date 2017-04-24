SE Asian militant group JI regaining strength: Think-tank

JAKARTA: Southeast Asian militant group Jemaah Islamiyah, blamed for major attacks including the 2002 Bali bombings, has regained strength in Indonesia and could spawn a new generation of extremists, a leading security think-tank warned on Thursday . Jemaah Islamiyah does not pose an immediate threat and its leadership has for some years rejected violence to achieve its goal of forming an Islamic state, said the report from Jakarta group the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict .

