Road to GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show

With the theme being "Rise of the Future Mobility", GIIAS 2017, the 25th GAIKINDO automotive exhibition, is an automotive event that demonstrates the spirit and commitment of GAIKINDO in developing and preparing the Indonesian automotive industry for the future. Yohannes Nangoi, Chairman of GAIKINDO, said, "GAIKINDO has always been committed to the development of the Indonesian automotive industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.