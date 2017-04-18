REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms

JAKARTA, April 21 Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned on Friday it would punish workers for absenteeism at its Indonesian unit, a day after one of its main unions announced plans to go on a one-month strike over employment conditions. Tensions are rising around Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine, after operator Freeport laid off thousands of workers there to stem losses from an ongoing dispute with the Indonesian government over mining rights.

