Refile-Em Asia FX-Creep higher as caution over Uk election seeps in

By Aparajita Saxena April 19 Asian currencies eked out gains on Wednesday as caution set in following British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for an early general election, which sent the sterling soaring to a more than six-month high on Tuesday. May's snap call for a June 8 election was widely seen as a move to consolidate her party's majority in the parliament and give her more solid backing in separation talks with the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.