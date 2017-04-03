Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostage - Islamic scholar
Indonesian Muslim protesters wave flags during a rally calling for the sacking of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama for suspected blasphemy in Jakarta, Indonesia March 31, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside AN Islamic legal scholar has argued hardline Muslim groups are holding Indonesia's democracy hostage, the very political system that allows them to operate freely.
