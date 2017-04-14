Queenstown mission base is fastest gr...

Queenstown mission base is fastest growing

14 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

From left front, YWAM Queenstown field missionaries Canadian Jarret Weiss , Singaporean Basil Tan and Americans, Tammy Ellis and Sierra Cingilli, and the rest of the crew behind. It all started two years ago with $34 of donated money and two devoted overseas leaders, but Queenstown's Youth With A Mission base is now being inundated with keen young missionaries worldwide.

