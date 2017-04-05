Prehistoric jewellery found in Indonesian cave challenges view early humans less advanced
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC