Police kill six suspected Islamic militants in Indonesia
Police shot dead six suspected members of an militant group in Indonesia on Saturday, they said, after a failed drive-by shooting targeting police officers in East Java. File photo of Indonesian anti-terror police raiding a terror suspect's house in downtown Poso in Central Sulawesi province.
