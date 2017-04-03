Police kill six suspected Islamic mil...

Police kill six suspected Islamic militants in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Police shot dead six suspected members of an militant group in Indonesia on Saturday, they said, after a failed drive-by shooting targeting police officers in East Java. File photo of Indonesian anti-terror police raiding a terror suspect's house in downtown Poso in Central Sulawesi province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... 5 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 14
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Fri JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC