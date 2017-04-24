Police Arreast Employers For Abusing ...

Police Arreast Employers For Abusing Three Indonesian Maids

11 min ago

Police have arrested two locals on suspicion of assaulting their three Indonesian house maids yesterday. Melaka Tengah District Police chief, ACP Shaikh Abdul Adzis Shaikh Abdullah said both suspects, a woman in her 50s and her son in his 20s, were remanded for three days from yesterday.

