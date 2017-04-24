Police Arreast Employers For Abusing Three Indonesian Maids
Police have arrested two locals on suspicion of assaulting their three Indonesian house maids yesterday. Melaka Tengah District Police chief, ACP Shaikh Abdul Adzis Shaikh Abdullah said both suspects, a woman in her 50s and her son in his 20s, were remanded for three days from yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC