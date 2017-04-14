Pilot of crashed cargo plane evacuate...

Pilot of crashed cargo plane evacuated in eastern Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Rescuers on Friday evacuated the body Rio Pasaribu, the pilot of a cargo plane that crashed into a mountain on Wednesday in Papua province, easternmost of Indonesia, spokesman of national search and rescue office Marsudi said. The body has been removed from the scene in a deep forest in Oksibil district to a nearby hospital in the district, the spokesman disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC