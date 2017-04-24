Philippine Fight Against Muslim Rebels Gains Momentum
Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa walks after an anti-terror simulation exercise at a bus terminal in Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines, April 11, 2017. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is showing signs of gaining an upper hand in his 10-month fight against a violent, ISIS-sympathetic Muslim rebel group, which rattled the country this month with plans for an attack in a tourist zone far from their base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|10 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Mon
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC