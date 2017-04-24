Parking zones, more bicycle racks par...

Parking zones, more bicycle racks part of new bike-sharing pilot in Jurong

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: While plans for a national bicycle sharing scheme have been scrapped, grassroots organisations and companies have been working in tandem to make cycling the preferred way to get around. On Saturday , Jurong-Clementi Town Council was the latest to hop on with the launch of a one-year pilot bicycle sharing programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Sigh 16
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC