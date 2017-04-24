Palm oil giant IOI moves to eliminate...

Palm oil giant IOI moves to eliminate deforestation

Palm oil giant IOI moves to eliminate deforestation and human rights abuses from supply chain Jakarta, 28 April 2017 - The IOI Group, one of the world's largest palm oil traders, today made a significant commitment to address deforestation and exploitation throughout its supply chain. [1] Greenpeace has suspended its active campaign to give IOI time to show it is serious about reform.

Chicago, IL

