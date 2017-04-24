Palm oil giant IOI moves to eliminate deforestation
Palm oil giant IOI moves to eliminate deforestation and human rights abuses from supply chain Jakarta, 28 April 2017 - The IOI Group, one of the world's largest palm oil traders, today made a significant commitment to address deforestation and exploitation throughout its supply chain. [1] Greenpeace has suspended its active campaign to give IOI time to show it is serious about reform.
