Odemwingie signs for Indonesian club

The Indonesian league is gradually attracting some African Stars following Nigerian striker, Osaze Odemwingie's decision to join tormer Ghana midfielder Michael Essien who joined Persib Bandung a few weeks ago. The 35-year old became the third high profile signing after the duo of Micheal Essien and Carlton Cole also joined Indonesian first division club.

