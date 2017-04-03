No haze from South Sumatra this year,...

No haze from South Sumatra this year, Indonesian governor promises

An Indonesian national board for disaster management MI-17 helicopter water-bombs a fire spot over Ogan Komering Ilir area, in South Sumatra province, on Oct 17, 2015. SINGAPORE: Even as climatologists expect drier weather to hit the region later in July, Indonesia's South Sumatran governor Alex Noerdin promised that there would be no haze originating from his province for this year and the next couple of years.

