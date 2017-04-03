Nigeria: Despite Recent Killings, Ano...

Nigeria: Despite Recent Killings, Another Nigerian Attempts Drugs Trafficking to Indonesia

A 33-year-old Nigerian travelling to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Jakarta, Indonesia, with narcotics has been arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. Lotachukwu Umeme, who was holding a Cote d' lvoire International passport bearing the name Grou Bi Clauvis, was arrested while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Indonesia.

