New career support initiative for young PMEs and youth
The new initiative called "Todo Todo" launched on Sunday is designed to help youth identify the things they have to do to achieve their career aspirations. SINGAPORE: A new career support initiative for young professionals, managers, executives and fresh graduates was launched by the People's Association and the National Trades Union Congress on Sunday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC