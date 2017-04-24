New career support initiative for you...

New career support initiative for young PMEs and youth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The new initiative called "Todo Todo" launched on Sunday is designed to help youth identify the things they have to do to achieve their career aspirations. SINGAPORE: A new career support initiative for young professionals, managers, executives and fresh graduates was launched by the People's Association and the National Trades Union Congress on Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Sigh 16
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC