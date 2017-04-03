Nearly 100 drug suspects arrested during 11-day operation
SINGAPORE: A total of 98 suspected drug offenders have been arrested and drugs worth over S$39,000 were seized during an 11-day islandwide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau said on Friday . The haul included about 300g of heroin, 135g of Ice, 24g of cannabis, 33 'Ecstasy' tablets, 58 Erimin-5 tablets and small amounts of LSD and ketamine, CNB said in a news release.
