Nearly 100 drug suspects arrested dur...

Nearly 100 drug suspects arrested during 11-day operation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: A total of 98 suspected drug offenders have been arrested and drugs worth over S$39,000 were seized during an 11-day islandwide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau said on Friday . The haul included about 300g of heroin, 135g of Ice, 24g of cannabis, 33 'Ecstasy' tablets, 58 Erimin-5 tablets and small amounts of LSD and ketamine, CNB said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... 7 hr JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC