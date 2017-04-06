Nearly 1,000 to be evacuated as volca...

Nearly 1,000 to be evacuated as volcano seismic activity rises in E. Indonesia

Indonesian authorities are preparing to evacuate nearly 1,000 people living in dangerous zones as Banda Api volcano in Maluku province of eastern Indonesia has turned more active, officials said Thursday. Mount Banda Api in Maluku Tengah district has several times issued tremors since days ago, forcing the authority to ban any activity in the radius of one kilometer from the crater, Devi Kamil, head of observation unit at the national volcanology agency said.

