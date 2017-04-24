Mobike to add 50 cycle parking zones ...

Mobike to add 50 cycle parking zones in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Bike-sharing platform Mobike will be adding 50 bicycle parking zones in Singapore, and will roll out up to 1,000 by the end of the year. These designated bicycle parking areas are now available to Mobike users at university campuses, shopping malls, and office buildings, the company said yesterday.

