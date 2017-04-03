Marvel to discipline Indonesian X-Men...

Marvel to discipline Indonesian X-Men Gold artist for hidden political, religious references

Indonesian artist Ardian Syaf is said to have sneaked several political and religious references into the artwork of X-Men Gold. Marvel Comics is planning to take disciplinary action against an Indonesian artist who sneaked several controversial references into his artwork for the first issue of X-Men Gold, according to reports citing a statement by the comics giant.

Chicago, IL

