Man using app locates missing girlfriend who was allegedly raped
With the "Find My iPhone" app, a man managed to track his girlfriend down to a house in Hume Heights, where she was found in a stupor, lying on a mattress with another man, who is now on trial for abduction and rape. PHOTO: APPLE SINGAPORE: The High Court in Singapore heard a case on Thursday in which a man managed to find his girlfriend by using a smartphone tracker app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|18 hr
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC