Man using app locates missing girlfriend who was allegedly raped

With the "Find My iPhone" app, a man managed to track his girlfriend down to a house in Hume Heights, where she was found in a stupor, lying on a mattress with another man, who is now on trial for abduction and rape. PHOTO: APPLE SINGAPORE: The High Court in Singapore heard a case on Thursday in which a man managed to find his girlfriend by using a smartphone tracker app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.