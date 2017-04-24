Man jailed 4 months for taking nude videos of flatmate
He had taken several videos of her in the shower, and uploaded them onto a company laptop for 'private viewing'. SINGAPORE: A Filipino accountant was jailed four months on Wednesday for insulting the modesty of his female flatmate by taking several videos of her in the shower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC