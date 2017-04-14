Malaysian detained in Indonesia for w...

Malaysian detained in Indonesia for wearing T-shirt with communist symbol

JAKARTA: A Malaysian was detained in Mataram, Nusa Tenggara Barat, for wearing a T-shirt with an image of the communist hammer and sickle symbol that has been banned in the republic. Mataram police chief Taufik was quoted by online media as saying that police detained the Malaysian, identified as Mohamad Tarmizi Mohamad Nordin, 50, at a hotel in Kota Mataram Thursday following a tip-off.

