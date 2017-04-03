Lost Indonesian Man Turns Up in a Ver...

Lost Indonesian Man Turns Up in a Very Bad Place in The Gasp Menagerie

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: DreadCentrol.com

Indonesian palm oil farmer Akbar Salubiro had a really bad day on March 26th. He failed to return from his day harvesting palm oil and was reported missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... 10 hr JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC