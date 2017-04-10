Karen Pence highlights art therapy with Asia-Pacific trip
When Vice President Mike Pence embarks on an 11-day trip across the Asia-Pacific, his wife, Karen, will join him with a mission of her own. The second lady is heading to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Hawaii beginning Saturday to "highlight her initiative, art therapy, meet with military service members and spouses, and participate in cultural activities," according to a statement from the office of the second lady.
