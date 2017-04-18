Jakarta Election: Who's the man that might defeat Ahok?
FOR several months, headlines across Indonesia and the region have been dominated by the political theatre of Jakartan governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's alleged blasphemy case. In February's preliminary gubernatorial Jakarta election, the incumbent still managed to gain the most votes, whilst the controversy probably stopped him from securing an outright win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC