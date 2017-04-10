ISIS-Linked Coup Against Indonesian P...

ISIS-Linked Coup Against Indonesian President Reportedly Backed by Trump Allies

Indonesia's president Joko Widodo is currently facing an attempted coup by both active and retired generals. According to intelligence gathered by The Intercept's Allan Nairn, alongside documents from whistleblower Edward Snowden, President Trump's political and business allies are behind the political movement to remove Jokowi - a movement that is also linked to ISIS.

Chicago, IL

