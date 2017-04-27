Indonesia's loan growth rises in Q1

Indonesia's loan growth rises in Q1

The Annual banking credit in Indonesia had grown at a faster pace in the first quarter, indicating that the country's economy growth had accelerated, the Financial Services Authority said on Thursday. The loan expanded 9.2 percent from January to March on the yearly basis, compared with 8.7 percent at the same period last year, head of OJK Muliaman Hadad said.

