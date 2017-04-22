Indonesian prosecutors demand Christian Governor Ahok be jailed if he offends again
"Our focus is social justice, ending inequality and our commitment is to safeguard diversity and unity", Baswedan said at a news conference after vote counting began. Investors in Indonesian markets are likely to return to fundamentals such as corporate earnings, now that the political uncertainties surrounding the divisive Jakarta election have diminished, analysts said.
