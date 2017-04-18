Indonesian president calls for promotion of Asian Games
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday asked authorities to step up promotion and dissemination of information about Asian Games scheduled to be held in the country next year. President Widodo told a cabinet meeting that the ongoing promotion of the regional sport event has not been carried out maximally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC