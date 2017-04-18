Indonesian president calls for promot...

Indonesian president calls for promotion of Asian Games

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday asked authorities to step up promotion and dissemination of information about Asian Games scheduled to be held in the country next year. President Widodo told a cabinet meeting that the ongoing promotion of the regional sport event has not been carried out maximally.

Chicago, IL

