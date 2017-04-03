Indonesian police foil Jakarta attack hatched by militant on death row

Iwan Darmawan Mutho, alias Rois, attending his trial at a South Jakarta court, 13 September 2005. KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian police have foiled a Mumbai-style terror attack in the heart of Jakarta, which was hatched by a militant from inside a maximum-security prison, a counter-terrorism source told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.