Indonesian police foil Jakarta attack hatched by militant on death row

Iwan Darmawan Mutho, alias Rois, attending his trial at a South Jakarta court, 13 September 2005. KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian police have foiled a Mumbai-style terror attack in the heart of Jakarta, which was hatched by a militant from inside a maximum-security prison, a counter-terrorism source told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday .

Chicago, IL

