Indonesian Navy foils attempt to smuggle eight Somali refugees

Jakarta: The Indonesian Navy has thwarted an attempt to smuggle eight Somali citizens using an Indonesian boat from Malaysia through Bagan Asahan waters in North Sumatra. "The navy patrol captured an unnamed vessel at around 1.30am on Friday," Head of public relations and the Directorate General of Immigration at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights Agung Sampurno said on Saturday, as quoted by kompas.com .

