Indonesian graft investigator attacked by unidentified men

4 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A senior investigator of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission was attacked early Tuesday in North Jakarta by unidentified men with a chemical substance, the commission's spokesman said. Investigator Novel Baswedan is under intensive treatment at a hospital after two unidentified men poured a chemical substance on his face as he was returning home from a mosque following dawn prayer, Febri Diansyah told reporters.

