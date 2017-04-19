Indonesian domestic workers are picki...

Indonesian domestic workers are picking up coding skills on their days off

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Mashable

Indonesia's foreign domestic workers have a way to pick up coding skills, thanks to new courses being organised in the cities they work in. The two-month-long coding course, is being run by the Indonesian government's Creative Economy Agency , and is similar to one it's already started running back home for stay-at-home mothers, called "Coding Mum."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC