Indonesian corruption investigator attacked with chemical

Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission investigator Novel Baswedan, center, who was injured in an attacked by unidentified assailants sits on a wheelchair as he leaves the general hospital where he was treated in to be transferred to an eye hospital, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Police say the anti-graft commission investigator leading a probe into a scandal that threatens to implicate high-profile Indonesian politicians was attacked with a chemical as he returned from dawn prayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.