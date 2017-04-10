Indonesian corruption investigator attacked with chemical
Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission investigator Novel Baswedan, center, who was injured in an attacked by unidentified assailants sits on a wheelchair as he leaves the general hospital where he was treated in to be transferred to an eye hospital, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Police say the anti-graft commission investigator leading a probe into a scandal that threatens to implicate high-profile Indonesian politicians was attacked with a chemical as he returned from dawn prayers.
