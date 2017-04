Indonesian capital, outskirt areas overwhelmed by bad air quality: Greenpeace

The Indonesian capital of Jakarta and its outskirt areas are overwhelmed by bad air quality as harmful pollutant in the air, Particulate Matter , have exceeded limits in the areas, international environmentalist organization Greenpeace said. Citing results of air quality monitoring carried out in 19 locations in Jakarta and its outskirt areas from February to March, Greenpeace learned that the air quality in these areas were heavily polluted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.