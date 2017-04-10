Indonesian Bakery Creates the World's Most Elaborate Wedding Cakes
LeNovelle Cake, a family-run bakery in Jakarta, Indonesia, specializes in epic wedding cakes. From fairy-tale castles to glazed cathedrals and pagodas up to 7 meters tall and complete with detailed turrets, pillars and balconies, these guys can turn the most outlandish architectural design into a magnificent cake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Sun
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|14
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC