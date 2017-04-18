Indonesian airlines to open 6 new routes to China
Three Indonesian airlines will open six new routes to China starting June to attract more Chinese tourists, officials said on Tuesday. Sriwijaya Air commercial director Toto Nursatyo said it will launch three new routes in June for Jakarta to Nanning, Jakarta to Haikou, and Denpasar to Nanning.
