Indonesia to recalculate high-speed r...

Indonesia to recalculate high-speed railway investment

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Indonesian government is recalculating the investment needed to develop the high-speed railway that is expected to connect Jakarta and Bandung in West Java. The government needs to recalculate the investment in light of a possible cost overrun caused by several technical issues related to old infrastructure and earthquake-damaged structures, said Coordinating Maritime Affairs Minister Luhut Pandjaitan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Tue Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Tue PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC