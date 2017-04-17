Indonesia Restores 80% Foreign-Owners...

Indonesia Restores 80% Foreign-Ownership Limit on Insurance Firms

By I Made Sentana JAKARTA--Indonesia will reinstate the 80% foreign-ownership limit on insurance companies, a move that will likely require some foreign investors to cut their stakes in local insurers. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said in parliament that insurance companies with foreign ownership of more than 80% must adhere to the cap if they need fresh capital.

Chicago, IL

