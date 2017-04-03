Indonesia: Radical groups aimed to topple Jokowi - police

Indonesia President Joko Widodo stands as he waits for the arrival of French President Francois Hollande at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia March 29, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta MEMBERS of the Muslim groups behind last Friday's protest in Jakarta planned to overthrow President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's government, says Indonesian police.

